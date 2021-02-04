Cardano (ADA) Trading 29.5% Higher Over Last Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001142 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.37 billion and $3.64 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00053783 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00185496 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000240 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009402 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002687 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006824 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

