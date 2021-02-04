Cardano (ADA) Trading Up 37.2% Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 37.2% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion and approximately $4.04 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00054262 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.38 or 0.00204836 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001924 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013218 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009622 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007972 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

