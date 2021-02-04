Cardinal Capital Management Has $4.67 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 571.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,502 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.69.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

