Cardinal Capital Management Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 571.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,502 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average of $39.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $63.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.69.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.