Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) PT Raised to $50.00

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CSII. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSII opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.10. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.27 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,961,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,523,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 11.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.