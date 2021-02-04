Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.76. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

Get Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) alerts:

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$162.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$145.13 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$310.00 to C$315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$265.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$255.82.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) stock opened at C$217.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$214.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$201.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.80. Cargojet Inc. has a twelve month low of C$67.87 and a twelve month high of C$250.01.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total value of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,125,400.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.73%.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.