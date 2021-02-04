CarGurus (CARG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect CarGurus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $67,929.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154,270.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $578,968.08. Insiders sold a total of 201,899 shares of company stock worth $5,037,174 over the last three months. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CARG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

