carVertical (CV) Trading Up 20.1% Over Last 7 Days

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. One carVertical token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and $210,551.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00066631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.97 or 0.01282893 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00053686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,097.68 or 0.05642091 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00042411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00017087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00020664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000173 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

CV is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling carVertical

