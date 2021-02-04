Casey Lynch Sells 20,000 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Casey Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of Cortexyme stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $860,600.00.

Shares of CRTX traded up $9.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.16. The stock had a trading volume of 704,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,339. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.69. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $73.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 450.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

CRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cortexyme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

