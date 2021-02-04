CashBet Coin (CBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. One CashBet Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges including $51.55, $24.43, $20.33 and $33.94. CashBet Coin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00066603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.45 or 0.01283418 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00055101 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,192.16 or 0.05917475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005818 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00042453 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00017818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00020913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin (CBC) is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

CashBet Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

