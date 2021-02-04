Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.08. 1,137,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 817,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.09.

The firm has a market cap of $327.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Casper Sleep by 25.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

