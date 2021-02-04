Caspian (CSP) Price Hits $0.0049 on Exchanges

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, Caspian has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Caspian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $12,356.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00064347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.92 or 0.01152090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00048978 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00042219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,727.57 or 0.04629503 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015801 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00020356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

Caspian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.