Caspian Price Down 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a market cap of $2.31 million and $509,829.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00069181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $479.57 or 0.01286266 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00057573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006285 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,288.11 or 0.06136934 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00041474 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00018412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00021318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

Caspian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.