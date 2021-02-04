Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Down 27.9%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s share price was down 27.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.01 and last traded at $63.43. Approximately 42,258,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 11,320,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.95.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 117,796 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,319,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 159,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 74.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 57,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth $1,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

