Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Down 27.9%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s share price was down 27.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.01 and last traded at $63.43. Approximately 42,258,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 11,320,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.95.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.29 and a beta of 1.47.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 117,796 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,319,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 159,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 74.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 57,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth $1,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.
About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
