Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Up 7.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s share price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $90.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Castle Biosciences traded as high as $90.98 and last traded at $88.20. Approximately 369,787 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 266,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.13.

CSTL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

In other news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $1,322,620.00. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $950,032.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 862,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,994,859.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,685 shares of company stock worth $20,324,632 in the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 340,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 146.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after buying an additional 322,259 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 26.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,901,000 after acquiring an additional 286,275 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $12,632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,433,000 after acquiring an additional 177,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.11.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.