Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Up 7.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s share price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $90.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Castle Biosciences traded as high as $90.98 and last traded at $88.20. Approximately 369,787 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 266,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.13.
CSTL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.
In other news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $1,322,620.00. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $950,032.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 862,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,994,859.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,685 shares of company stock worth $20,324,632 in the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.11.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
About Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
