Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 8.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $1,221,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 23.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 10.5% in the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $274.17 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

