Castweet Price Down 17.3% This Week (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Castweet token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000558 BTC on major exchanges. Castweet has a market capitalization of $372,174.67 and approximately $67,701.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Castweet has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Castweet alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.25 or 0.00452773 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000081 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00156187 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002417 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Castweet

CTT is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Castweet

Castweet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castweet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castweet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.