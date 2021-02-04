Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.61

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.61 and traded as high as $5.99. Catalyst Biosciences shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 263,072 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on CBIO shares. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $128.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.07.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 23.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

