CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $465.22 million, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.32.

CTT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.55.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

