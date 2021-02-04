CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CATC) Shares Down 2.1%

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CATC)’s stock price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.47 ($0.01). 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 884,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.42.

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Company Profile (LON:CATC)

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

