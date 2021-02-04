Catena Media (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF)’s stock price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 2,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 4,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67.

About Catena Media (OTCMKTS:CTTMF)

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online lead generation company within iGaming and financial services sectors. It operates through three segments: Casino, Sports and Financial Services. The company attracts consumers through online marketing techniques, such as search engine optimization (SEO), including acquisitions; paid media by using pay-per-click (PPC) media channels; and slimmed down version of a content through subscriptions for website users.

