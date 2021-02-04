Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,886.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,864 shares of company stock worth $3,541,892 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.17. The stock had a trading volume of 26,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,891. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.98. The company has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

