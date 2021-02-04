CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.54 Billion

Equities analysts expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to announce sales of $6.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.46 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $7.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $23.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.37 billion to $23.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $25.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.63 billion to $25.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CBRE Group.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CBRE opened at $65.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $67.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

