CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $65.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.72. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $67.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.