CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 131.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,196 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of CBRE Group worth $12,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 489.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,321,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,835 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 170.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,429,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,828,000 after acquiring an additional 900,140 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 5,590.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 882,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,429,000 after acquiring an additional 866,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,094,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,581,000 after acquiring an additional 704,907 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,308,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,421,000 after acquiring an additional 400,008 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. UBS Group lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Shares of CBRE opened at $65.67 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $67.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.72.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

