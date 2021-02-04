CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.91

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.91 and last traded at $67.54, with a volume of 70917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.