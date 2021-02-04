Ccore Price Reaches $0.0095 on Top Exchanges (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $16,202.96 and $50.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ccore has traded up 28.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00064067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $429.05 or 0.01144962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00049228 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00041995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,698.94 or 0.04533744 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00020318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

Ccore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

