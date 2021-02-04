Ccore Reaches Market Capitalization of $13,220.58 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Ccore has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Ccore has a market capitalization of $13,220.58 and $86.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00069244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.51 or 0.01289219 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00059831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $2,236.73 or 0.06013774 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00042038 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00018406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Ccore

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

Ccore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

