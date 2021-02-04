CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $164.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s previous close.

CDW has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.60.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $140.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.16. CDW has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in CDW by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

