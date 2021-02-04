CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Reaches $0.0018

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $142,621.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00071101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.50 or 0.01269201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00056433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,273.76 or 0.06107670 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00041695 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00018409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

