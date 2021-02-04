Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.95. 1,161,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,392,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Cemtrex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 22.83%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cemtrex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Cemtrex worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cemtrex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

