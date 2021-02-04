Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CELTF stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

