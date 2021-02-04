Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) (LON:CAU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.09

Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) (LON:CAU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.09 and traded as high as $34.70. Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) shares last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.09. The firm has a market cap of £49.20 million and a PE ratio of -2.66.

About Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) (LON:CAU)

Centaur Media Plc provides business information and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

