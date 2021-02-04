Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,258. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

