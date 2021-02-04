Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) PT Raised to $47.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $40.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $675.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.50 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.