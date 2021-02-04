Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.40

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.40 and last traded at $34.34, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35.

In other news, VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.08 per share, for a total transaction of $48,859.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Price Blackford bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $155,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,102.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,908 shares of company stock worth $373,458 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matisse Capital increased its stake in Central Securities by 24.1% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 297,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 57,681 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Central Securities by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 188,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Central Securities by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 184,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 33,429 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in Central Securities by 54.0% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Central Securities by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

About Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

