CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after buying an additional 22,379 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 244.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $139.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $155.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.40.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.44.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

