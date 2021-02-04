CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $28.46 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after acquiring an additional 195,592 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,229.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,917,000 after acquiring an additional 177,269 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,694,000 after acquiring an additional 125,623 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $2,058.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,781.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1,646.01. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,106.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price target (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,025.36.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

