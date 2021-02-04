Centrality (CENNZ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $843,151.00

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Centrality has traded 26% higher against the dollar. Centrality has a market cap of $52.97 million and $843,151.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality token can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00070757 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.88 or 0.01276718 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00057220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,362.79 or 0.06365813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006292 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00041665 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00018380 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00021052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Centrality (CENNZ) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Centrality can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

