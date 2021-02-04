Centric Cash (CNS) Market Capitalization Tops $219,766.48

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Centric Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $219,766.48 and approximately $133,681.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded up 52.5% against the dollar.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000410 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000241 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00040506 BTC.

Centric Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

