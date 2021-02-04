ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ChannelAdvisor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.80 million, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ECOM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair raised ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 6,059 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $84,341.28. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $798,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,059 shares of company stock worth $3,163,491 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

