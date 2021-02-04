Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Trading 6.4% Higher

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) traded up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.66. 195,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,554,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $109.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 59.84% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Charah Solutions stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) by 223.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Charah Solutions were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA)

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

