Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Trading Down 12.4%

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) fell 12.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $2.04. 4,656,067 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 457% from the average session volume of 835,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTHR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 18.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 30,820 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $37,908.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 348,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,635.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 103,668 shares of company stock valued at $123,251. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

