ChartEx Market Capitalization Tops $415,642.88 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $415,642.88 and approximately $71,556.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00054481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00151605 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00088374 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00065333 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00239737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00042271 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

Buying and Selling ChartEx

ChartEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

