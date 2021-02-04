ChatCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.33 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $1.10 million worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 48.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,433.56 or 1.00064821 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00024011 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00035733 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000226 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

