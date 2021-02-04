ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director Sells $1,218,800.00 in Stock

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $1,218,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,881,979.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CCXI stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.46 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 million. Equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 314.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCXI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.11.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

