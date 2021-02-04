ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.48

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.48 and last traded at $65.97, with a volume of 451308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.85.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCXI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.11.

The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.16.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. Equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,375 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $92,166.25. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 87,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,083.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pui San Kwan sold 8,957 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $582,384.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,135 shares of company stock worth $3,624,872. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after buying an additional 18,751 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 26,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,087,000 after buying an additional 184,550 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 463,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,728,000 after buying an additional 78,855 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

