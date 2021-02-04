Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 83.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70,469 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Chevron by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2,043.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 18,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 156,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 15,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Truist Securiti reduced their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

CVX traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,186,877. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.60. The stock has a market cap of $165.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average is $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

