Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,455,000 after purchasing an additional 328,678 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,643,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,613,000 after purchasing an additional 214,786 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,311,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,440,000 after purchasing an additional 96,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,053,000 after buying an additional 273,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $88.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average is $83.43. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $112.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

