Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Boosted by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Chevron by 15.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of Chevron by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 180,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after buying an additional 119,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $88.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $166.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.43. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

